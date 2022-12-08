Not Available

Based on the book The Tanning of America: How Hip-Hop Created a Culture That Rewrote the Rules of the New Economy by former Interscope Records president and internationally acclaimed marketing maven Steve Stoute, this four part documentary series is a thorough examination of hip-hop as a pop cultural movement, whose profound influence eventually paved the way for the election of Barack Obama. It's the history of hip-hop remixed. We present the micro -- touchstone events and legendary artists -- while focusing on the revolutionary macro forces at work.