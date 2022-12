Not Available

Hae Won, a freshman college student who is very suspicious of the guesthouse where he lives in. If you follow the guests leading up to the rooftop, you will find Florida Banjeom, a rooftop Chinese restaurant with a full view of Seoul and with four handsome workers. When Hae Won's mind is absorbed from the sound of eating jajangmyeon. Hae Won's heart flutters when he sees Eun Gyu hitting his hand! And so Hae Won and Eun Gyu's breathtaking romance begins.