The Temptation to Go Home

Lin Pin Ru get married to Hong Shi Xian. Hong Shi Xian later betrays her and has an affair with Ai Li, Lin Pin Ru's best friend. At that time Lin Pin Ru is pregnant with Hong Shi Xian's child. Later Lin Pin Ru and Hong Shi Xian are trapped on a boat in the middle of a beach, They both fall in and Hong Shi Xian made it out alive whereas Lin Pin Ru is drowning and has lost her child. On the same day Lin Pin Ru drowns in the water, Gao Shan Shan is committing suicide, and she goes drowns herself in the same beach Lin Pin Ru dies. Goa Shan Shan's brother, Gao Wen Yan goes to save her sister, but instead, he saved Lin Pin Ru. Lin Pin Ru later takes the name Goa Shan Shan and learns to do the stuff that Gao Shan Shan does, but however this time she is out for revenge on Hong Shi Xian and Ai Li.