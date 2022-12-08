Not Available

Did he or didn’t he? Will she or won’t she? These are just some of the questions guests hope to get answered on the new one-hour conflict resolution show The Test. Hosted by Kirk Fox (Parks and Recreation, Forgetting Sarah Marshall), The Test uses lie detector, DNA, pregnancy and other types of medical examinations to put anyone who is willing to the test. Whether the issue is between family members or couples hoping to one day become a family, The Test gets to the heart of the problem at hand and gives those involved the definitive answers needed to move forward with their lives. Mediating these conflicts is host Fox, whose easy-going personality and quick wit helps to defuse tense situations and keep participants’ emotions in check.