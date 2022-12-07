Not Available

The Thick of It

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

BBC

The Thick of It is a British comedy television series that satirises the inner workings of modern British government. It was first broadcast in 2005, initially with a small cast focussing on a government minister, his advisers and their spin-doctor. The cast was significantly expanded to coincide with Christmas and Gordon Brown's appointment as prime minister in 2007, which saw a number of new characters forming the opposition party. These characters continued for its third series in 2009, and the fourth and final series about a coalition government was broadcast in Autumn 2012.

Cast

Chris AddisonOliver Reeder
Peter CapaldiMalcolm Tucker
Paul HigginsJamie MacDonald
Rebecca FrontNicola Murray
Roger Allam
Joanna Scanlan

Images

