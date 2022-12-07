The Thieving Headmistress

Not Available

This drama documentary is based on the true story of Colleen McCabe, an ex-nun who as a headmistress embezzled her school out of an estimated half a million pounds. While McCabe, a bully dubbed 'Saddam Hussein in a skirt' by her colleagues, enjoyed the champagne lifestyle with her ecclesiastical friends, pupils and teachers at the school sat shivering in classrooms without heat and books. Despite suspicions among parents and staff, the death knell for McCabe’s regime came when the newly elected Labour government returned Grant Maintained schools to LEA control. Local authority auditors stepped in and the full extent of her theft and fraud became clear.