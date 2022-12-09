The thing about Harry

Not Available

In this road-trip rom-com, Sam, a handsome, funny, neurotic, intelligent young gay man who combines a scathing wit with an overly idealistic worldview came out when he was still in high school, something that took a lot of courage in his small Missouri town, but was bullied constantly. His friend Harry is an emotionally uncomplicated, promiscuous player who has always left a string of broken hearts in his wake. Under the surface, Harry actually yearns for love, family and stability, but the thought of commitment still terrifies him.