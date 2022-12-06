Not Available

Harry Lime is the owner/operator of Harry Lime, Inc., an international import/export organization with offices in New York City and London. Harry has an assistant, the no-nonsense, numbers-crunching accountant/associate Bradford Webster. Harry is a ladies' man, a world traveler, and a world-renowned businessman -- even though his criminal past occasionally haunts him. In contrast, Brad is strictly business: he can rattle off the projected profit of a business deal in terms of both American dollars and British pounds without the aid of an adding machine, and occasionally appears to have a negative attitude toward Harry's romantic encounters with women from around the world.