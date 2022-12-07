Not Available

The epic TV mini-series adaptation of Colleen McCullough's beloved novel. Beginning in turn of the century Australia, 'The Thorn Birds' follows the Cleary family and their struggles, spanning 60 years of fire and drought, love and jealousy, deaths and births.--In particular, the story centers around the growing up and coming of age of Meggie (Rachel Ward), the family's only daughter and her relationship with the parish priest, Father Ralph (Richard Chamberlain).