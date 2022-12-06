Not Available

"I am the wild blue yonder. The front line in a never-ending battle between good... and not-so good. Together, with my stalwart sidekick, Arthur, and the magnanimous help of some other folks I know, we form the yin to villainy's malevolent yang. Destiny has chosen us. Wicked men! You face...The Tick!" The life of a superhero is not easy. However, someone must fight evil and protect good. The few who face this challenge have to leave behind comfort, security and a little sanity. Jumping from roof to roof in one single jump, the mysterious blue justice defender The Tick (Patrick Warburton, Seinfeld) patrols The City, and his limited knowledge of human life doesn't interfere with his desire to protect society. The frustrated and well behaved accountant known as Arthur (David Burke) left his job to join The Tick as The Moth, and now they're a crime-fighting duo.