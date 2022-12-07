The Time Compass

Not Available

A Time Compass, which showcases significant historical events in a humorous and easy to understand style. This delightful series plays out in a book-like format, taking viewers on a journey in time. From Ancient Egypt to Classical Greece and India… Watch as they learn about the Trojans – fighting for beauty and then getting blindsided by it! Rediscover the world’s incredible history in a fun and amusing way! Every young person will study these great cultures in elementary school, high school, and college. Mom and dad, you can watch too!