Our thirties and forties are the busiest time of our lives. The extended Tivolli clan is right in the thick of it – kids, career advancement, home ownership, settling in with the one you love; still trying to find the one you love; getting away from the one you used to love. It’s the time of our frantic, messy, frustrating, funny, sometimes awful, lives. The Time of Our Lives is a 13-part drama series, set in a moody inner city Melbourne, which follows the lives of a typical extended Australian family, in all its contemporary variations.