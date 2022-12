Not Available

Kate, a 37-year old woman wakes up after being in a coma for 18 years. Her boyfriend, Pete, from her younger days is with a new woman who bears an uncanny resemblance to Kate. Many of her friends have also moved on with their lives. But when she finds out that her comatose body was discovered near the lifeless body of a kid named Brian near a woodshed, her memories of that fateful night are triggered and the truth begins to surface.