The Time Tunnel

    Irwin Allen Productions

    While conducting an experiment in time travel, scientists Dr. Tony Newman and Dr. Douglas Phillips find themselves whisked from time period to time period, while their colleagues back in the present desperately struggle to retrieve the two men. The pair frequently find themselves on the brink of a major historical event, and while the scientists back home can see the action unfolding wherever Newman and Phillips are, they are helpless to offer any aid.

    		Lee MeriwetherDr.Ann McGregor
    		Robert ColbertDr.Doug Phillipps
    		Whit BissellGeneral Heywood
    		James DarrenDr.Tony Newman
    		John ZarembaDr.Raymond Swain

