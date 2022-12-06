The Time Tunnel

While conducting an experiment in time travel, scientists Dr. Tony Newman and Dr. Douglas Phillips find themselves whisked from time period to time period, while their colleagues back in the present desperately struggle to retrieve the two men. The pair frequently find themselves on the brink of a major historical event, and while the scientists back home can see the action unfolding wherever Newman and Phillips are, they are helpless to offer any aid.
|Lee Meriwether
|Dr.Ann McGregor
|Robert Colbert
|Dr.Doug Phillipps
|Whit Bissell
|General Heywood
|James Darren
|Dr.Tony Newman
|John Zaremba
|Dr.Raymond Swain
