Not Available

Jang Ha Na and Choi Won are incredibly close platonic friends: throughout 20 years, they've braved it all through thick and thin. As Ha Na's 30th birthday approaches, Won extols the virtues of aging as a man—like a wine—while explaining that women are like grapes that shrivel into raisins. Determined to prove him wrong, Ha Na strikes a bet on which of the two will marry before turning 35. Based on Taiwan's hit In Time With You, can these two friends make the ultimate leap?