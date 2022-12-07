The Tom and Jerry Show

Not Available

After years of fighting, and continuously trying to do each other in, Tom & Jerry have called truce, and are now best friends in this new installment, The New Tom & Jerry Show. This cartoon is a more gentle, and non-violent show. Jerry had a new look, with his red bow tie on. They go on new adventures together through the world of sports, villains, and more. Like in the original show, Tom & Jerry don't speak in this one. The show was cut up in three short 10-minute episodes. It wasn't as popular as its predecessor, but it is still remembered by its creators, and, of course, its fans.