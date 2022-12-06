Not Available

The Tom Show stars Tom Arnold as a father raising two daughters while having to start his career all over again in St. Paul, Minnesota. All this after his bitter and public divorce from Maggie, his ex-wife and the mother of two girls, and superstar daytime television talk show host. Tom returns to KOGD, the TV station where he got his start in television working for broadcaster Charlie Dickerson. Charlie has been the host of the local morning show "Breakfast with Charlie" for the last 43 years. In an effort to get higher ratings, Tom, as Charlie's new producer, brings in an eccentric, offbeat co-host for Charlie. Some at KOGD, including station manager Tanya Cole, are skeptical about the new "slick Hollywood producer," while others, like eager and high-spirited production assistant Jonathan Summers are honored to be working with "the man who helped re-invent daytime television." Either way, Tom has returned to his roots for a second chance