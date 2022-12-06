The Tony Danza Show (1997)

Not Available

"Tony Danza (Who's the Boss?) returns to television as a divorced sportswriter raising two teenaged daughters in this charming comedy." "Tony DiMeo (Tony Danza) misses the old days. The days when he could bang out his sports column on a noisy typewriter. The days when athletes were role models, not millionaires. The days when kids always listened to their parents. Well, two out of three. These days, Tony has an assistant, computer- whiz Carmen, to get his column e-mailed successfully to his editor. And sports - well, it seems no one cares about the game anymore. Plus, Tony's raising moody Tina (16) and hypochondriac Mickey (13) on his own since his wife took the "job of a lifetime" and moved out of state. It's a challenging life, to say the least." "More often than not, Tony's overwhelmed by all the women in his life - it's hard to be a man's man when he's surrounded by estrogen. But despite Tina's tantrums, Mickey's illnesses, and Tony's frequent technological breakdowns,