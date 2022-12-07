Not Available

On Friday, Sept. 3, NFL Network debuts a new 10-episode series produced by NFL Films entitled, The Top 100: NFL’s Greatest Players. The one-hour shows feature a countdown of the top 100 players in history as determined by a blue-ribbon panel comprised of more than 100 NFL experts, historians and all-time great players and coaches. There will be 10 players unveiled in each episode. Each player is presented by a noteworthy individual in the world of sports and entertainment talking about what made that player one of the greats.