Not Available

Half a year has passed since monsters disappeared from the the tower of Druaga, thanks to Jil and his companions who defeated the evil god Druaga. Jil and Fatina survived the collapse of the tower and tried to live their lives after the betrayal of Neeba and Kaaya. This changed when they rescue a little girl named Kai, who tells Jil to take her to the top of the tower after showing him an unpleasant vision of the future.