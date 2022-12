Not Available

The Toxic Crusaders was a show loosely based on Troma's blood and gore flick the Toxic Avenger. The show aired in 1991 and was unfortunately pulled before all 13 season 1 episodes could air. Only 5 of the episodes aired on TV. The story is about a nerd Melvin Junko who falls into toxic sludge and becomes a hideously deformed creature of superhuman size and strength. He decides to do battle for justice and right the wrongs against pollution on our earth.