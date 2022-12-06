The Tracey Ullman Show

Not Available

A variety/sketch show brought to you by funnywoman Tracey Ullman. The show was one of the first programs on the then-new FOX Network in the U.S. in the mid 1980s. Tracey's show was a sketch comedy show including lots of singing and dancing. The Simpsons appear as short, animated sketches, interspersed between the main, live-action sketches. Spinoffs: The Tracy Ullman Show led to the creation of the hit FOX show, The Simpsons. It began as short skits on Ullman's Show. Overall the Simpsons made appearances in 50 episodes in the show's first three seasons and one additional apppearance in the fourth and final season.