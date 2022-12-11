The Trading Floor

Not Available

Anthony Yip, the Secretary of the Minister of Economic Development, collaborates with the “Three Financial Giants” – Eastman Properties president Ronald Man, Evergate Construction Materials president Fok Kin and Marco Media president Cheung Yung – to manipulate the financial market for profit. In order to generate an even greater gain, Yip brings back financial genius Wai Hong from Myanmar, where he had been hiding from international authorities, in order to set the stage for a new financial crisis.