The Trapp Family Story

Trapp Family Story (Torappu Ikka Monogatari) is a Japanese anime series by Nippon Animation. It was based on the novel The Story of the Trapp Family Singers by Maria von Trapp, which has also inspired the world famous musical The Sound of Music. Interesting to note is that, while many things were changed from the original story, unlike other adaptations such as The Sound of Music, the children's names are all correct in this version.