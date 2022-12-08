Not Available

The Trapp Family Story

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Kôzô Kusuba

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nippon Animation

Trapp Family Story (Torappu Ikka Monogatari) is a Japanese anime series by Nippon Animation. It was based on the novel The Story of the Trapp Family Singers by Maria von Trapp, which has also inspired the world famous musical The Sound of Music. Interesting to note is that, while many things were changed from the original story, unlike other adaptations such as The Sound of Music, the children's names are all correct in this version.

Cast

Masako KatsukiMaria
Junko HagimoriMimi
Maria KawamuraHedvic
Masato HiranoHans
Naoko WatanabeAgathe
Saori SugimotoMartina

