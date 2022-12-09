Not Available

The Travel Show is a BBC travel programme. The new programme launched in February 2014,[1] and is the immediate successor of long standing travel programme, Fast Track. Utilising a network of correspondents in London, Tokyo, Sydney, New York and Kuala Lumpur, the programme aims to provide unique insight into the world of travel. It first aired in the UK in late February, after Winter Olympics coverage, in a Friday morning slot on BBC Two. A Sunday evening slot was also added on the BBC News channel in April 2014 and BBC iPlayer.