The Treasures Of Kerub

In the heart of the suburbs of the city of Bonta, in the neighbourhood where taverns and small craft shops of all kinds flourish, is Kerub Crispin’s bazaar. It is in this antique shop that the old Ecaflip raises Joris, his young adopted son. The shop is a veritable cavern of wonders, where the child can find a thousand and one "treasures": weapons, amulets, artefacts; some ornamental, some precious and even some that are magic. Original, beautiful and enigmatic, each object grabs the attention of the curious young boy: "What is this object, Kerub? What is it? How did it get here?” His father takes great pleasure in answering each question with a story: A flashback takes us back to the days when Kerub was still a feisty young Ecaflip, twenty years old and travelling the World of Twelve in search of adventure.