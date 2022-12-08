Not Available

The tree of life (bulgarian: "Дървото на живота") is a historical family drama, that starts with the bulgarian declartion of independance in 1908. The series follows the story of a crowded urban and wealthy bulgarian family during some key events in the bulgarian history. In the saga there are formenting and entangling family wars and dramas - father against son, brother against brother, a struggle for welth and heritage, heroic military feats, impossible romances and infidelity, betrayals and crimes, and the characters are very realistic and full-blooded.