Not Available

'The Trials of Jimmy Rose' follows the personal life of criminal Jimmy Rose. Jimmy is released from prison following a 12-year stretch for armed robbery and can’t wait to get home. Despite his grandson Elliot’s excitement and his daughter Julie’s happiness at having her father home after suffering a painful divorce, his homecoming is ruined by his wife Jackie’s distance. His granddaughter Ellie and his estranged son Joe are also notably absent.