Not Available

The Trials of Jimmy Rose

  • Drama

Director

Adrian Shergold

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ITV Studios

'The Trials of Jimmy Rose' follows the personal life of criminal Jimmy Rose. Jimmy is released from prison following a 12-year stretch for armed robbery and can’t wait to get home. Despite his grandson Elliot’s excitement and his daughter Julie’s happiness at having her father home after suffering a painful divorce, his homecoming is ruined by his wife Jackie’s distance. His granddaughter Ellie and his estranged son Joe are also notably absent.

Cast

Ray WinstoneJimmy Rose
Amanda RedmanJackie Rose
Tom CullenJoe Rose
Leticia DoleraMaria Rose
Marion BaileySue Anderson
John LynchDI Steve McIntyre

View Full Cast >

Images