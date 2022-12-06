Not Available

The Tribe

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cloud 9

Where the virus came from, no-one knew... from deepest space, bacterial warfare or some nation's scientific experiments gone horrifically wrong? All the Adults are gone... All the teachers are gone... All peace and regular meals are gone... Just tribal instincts and war paint survive. If survival depends on not getting caught by the evil Locusts or rival cyber gang Demon Dogs or just finding your next meal... then the only option is to start your own Tribe.

Cast

Dwayne CameronBray
Antonia PrebbleTrudy
Meryl CassieEbony
Beth AllenAmber
Caleb RossLex
James NapierJay

