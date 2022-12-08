Not Available

The Trivial Pursuits of Arthur Banks follows successful playwright-director Arthur Banks (Adam Goldberg), as he stages the latest play based on his dysfunctional life. While searching for love and success throughout the rehearsal process, Arthur turns to his therapist (Jeffrey Tambor) and his best friend Chandler (Peter Chekvala) for advice. Most of that advice has to do with the problems that occur every time he falls for a woman -- be it his live-in girlfriend Annette (Wendy Glenn), his over-the-top leading lady Cornelia (Laura Clery), or the lovelorn teenager Chloe (Fabianne Gstottenmayr). The brand new original short series was written and directed by Peter Glanz, an award-winning director of short films whose work has premiered at the Sundance, Tribeca and Cannes Film Festivals. In addition to Adam Goldberg (Dazed and Confused), The Trivial Pursuits of Arthur Banks stars Jeffrey Tambor (Arrested Development), Pete Chekvala, Laura Clery, Camille Cregan, Wendy Glen, Fabianne Gstottenmayr, Larry Pine, Liesl Gaffney-Dawson and Barry Primus. The series was produced by Neda Armian (Rachel Getting Married), Juan Iglesias, and Glanz himself.