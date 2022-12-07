Not Available

ABC TV’s new sports quiz show, The Trophy Room. The half-hour, weekly quiz show for both casual and committed sports fans of all ages features an array of celebrity sports heroes, comedians and performers. The Trophy Room is good clean fun the whole family can enjoy while giving viewers a chance to hone their sports trivia knowledge and celebrate a summer packed full of great sports – not the least of which is the Ashes. Each week in The Trophy Room two teams of three will combine sports chat and trivia with parlour games and physical sporting challenges in a fiercely contested and fun-filled half-hour.