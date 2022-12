Not Available

Welcome to The Trouble with Larry guide at TV Tome. Larry (Bronson Pinchot) and Shanna Reed (the mother on the show) were married in Africa. On their honeymoon, Larry was dragged off by baboons and assumed dead. Shanna Reed was pregnant (they didn't know it when Larry disappeared), and she married Perry King's character to give the baby a name. Larry has now returned ten years later. He knows the little girl is his.