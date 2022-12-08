Not Available

Su Zhenyuan (Zhu Houren) is the president of a conglomerate and he finally receives the will and a priceless treasure map his father Su Jincai left behind 20 years ago. Chen Shuxian (Joanne Peh) has just been employed by Zhenyuan’s company and her sister Shufen (Rebecca Lim) is here in Singapore to perform with her orchestra. Their mother Cai Ximei arrives from Malaysia to watch Shufen’s performance but soon dies suddenly. As CID detective Lu Zhiwei (Tay Ping Hui) takes down Shuxian and Shufen’s statements, Zhenyuan appears out of the blue and claims to have met Ximei before she died. He also claims his friend Chen Chunsheng is the girls’ father and has asked him to hand $10,000 to them. Shuxian is shocked to realise Zhenyuan is her boss, and that Shufen’s boyfriend Alex (Shaun Chen) is Zhenyuan’s only son and also the company’s Human Resource manager.