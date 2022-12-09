The Truth About Your Teeth

Not Available

A two-part series filmed extensively in the Dental Institute at King’s College London. Offers a fresh look at the science behind teeth and dentistry, and what we can do to improve our oral health. Shot over a six-month period, the programmes feature patients undergoing treatment for missing or broken teeth, decay, gum disease, and a range of other problems – sometimes to the extreme. The series also features a strong public health message, with experiments on and information about everything from correct tooth brushing to the effectiveness (or otherwise) of over-the-counter tooth whitening kits. The programmes are presented by infectious diseases doctor and TV presenter Dr Chris van Tulleken, who also presents the popular children’s series Operation Ouch!, and Jasmine Harman, host of a number of well-known programmes including A Place in the Sun.