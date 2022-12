Not Available

Myth or reality? Fact or fiction? The Truth Behind takes a forensic look at the world's most popular and enduring mysteries, from the "lost" city of Atlantis to the Loch Ness monster, UFOs to crystal skulls. Using the latest scientific technology, expert opinions, and ground-breaking experiments, this series explores the most fascinating and perplexing of unexplained phenomena, delving deep into the science behind the legends.