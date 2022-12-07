Not Available

The Tudors

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TMT Productions

The Tudors presents the rarely dramatized, tumultuous early years of King Henry VIII’s nearly 40-year omnipotent reign (1509-1547) of England. In addition to his famous female consorts, a 20+ year marriage to Catherine of Aragon and the infamous dalliance with Anne Boleyn, the series delves into Henry’s most notable political relationship and the deconstruction of the Roman Catholic Church in England.

Cast

Jonathan Rhys MeyersHenry VIII of England
Henry CavillCharles Brandon
Sarah BolgerMary Tudor
Max BrownEdward Seymour
Joss StoneAnne of Cleves
David O'HaraHenry Howard

Images

