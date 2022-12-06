Not Available

Produced by the BBC, Tweenies is a British sensation starring full-body puppets, the "preschoolers," Bella, Milo, Fizz and Jake, their dog, Doodles, and the "grownups" Judy and Max. The gang and viewers at home learn to express themselves through language; encounter concepts from nature like weather, time, and magnets; enjoy creative activity in music and the visual arts; and explore issues in social interaction. Viewer interactivity is encouraged with action songs, stimulating kid's imaginations with each new Tweenie activity. Characters Bella: The oldest and tallest of the Tweenies. She is 4 and a half years old. Bella is quite the bossy and smart. She is Best friends with Fizz. Basically the only one to get along with better than the rest. Milo: A crazy 4 year old. He's funny and has a big imagination! He is best friends with Jake. Usually he says he's my mate! And his most common word is "a