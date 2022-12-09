The Twilight of Civilisations

Not Available

In Egypt and Cambodia, archeologists are excavating sites where these civilizations once thrived, to find new answers and give new keys to the downfall. How did these prestigious civilizations decline and finally collapse? Drastic and sudden climate change, religious and political crises: the causes are many and at times uncomfortably familiar, as revealed in the first two episodes of "The Dusk of Civilizations," investigating the downfall of ancient Egypt during the Old Kingdom or the Age of Pyramids, and the decline of Angkor’s Kingdom in Cambodia.