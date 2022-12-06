The Twisted Tales of Felix the Cat

Not Available

They say cats have nine lives, and Felix seems to have been no exception. Nearly thirty-five years after his first show, the wonderful, wonderful cat was meowing his way into the 1990's. CBS was so convinced that Felix should be welcomed aboard the Saturday morning lineup that they rushed out 55 five-second bumpers for the 1994 season. Unable to get a whole show out on time, the network was still able to introduce a new audience to the tricky feline by having him appear between established cartoons. But the proud Felix, for whom confidence was never a problem, marched up to the executive in charge of children's programming and demanded his own show. After all, he'd been a star since the 20's. He wasn't going to play second fiddle to a bunch of grungy, slacker 90's toons with no sense of panache. The network gave in.