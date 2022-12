Not Available

The Twisted Whiskers Show is an American computer-animated comedy series based on the Twisted Whiskers greeting cards created by Terrill Bohlar. It began airing as the first program of the Hasbro/Discovery TV network, Hub Network on October 10, 2010. 26 half hour episodes of the CG series were produced by DQ Entertainment, MoonScoop Group and Mike Young Productions and distributed by Taffy Entertainment. The series is rated TV-G.