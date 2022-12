Not Available

The Two Mrs. Grenvilles is a 1985 novel by Dominick Dunne based on the sensational Woodward murder case of 1955. It was made into a television movie in 1987, directed by John Erman, and starring Genevieve Allenbury, Ann-Margret, Elizabeth Ashley, Claudette Colbert and Stephen Collins. It proved to be Claudette Colbert's last performance.