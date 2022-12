Not Available

The Two of Us is an American comedy series starring Peter Cook and Mimi Kennedy which was broadcast from 1981 to 1982. It was produced by CBS as a US remake of the British LWT sitcom Two's Company (1975–1979). Cook plays an English butler named Brentwood, who was working for a single American mother, Nan Gallagher (Kennedy). A young Dana Hill played Nan's daughter, Gabby.