The Two Ronnies is a show which gripped the funnybones of the UK for years, and which has also proved a big hit across the seas. Starring ever shrinking Ronnie Corbett, who recently admitted sex manuals have helped his love life (he stands on them) and Ronnie Barker, owner of the Guinness world record for least number of people fitted into a telephone booth. The Two Ronnies has long established its claim as one of the most successful British comedy shows of them all; safe, yes, but often very funny and of vast majority appeal.