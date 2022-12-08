Not Available

The Tyrant King follows three teenagers as they traverse London searching for an answer to a hidden secret. A quest fraught with drama and danger takes them to some of the capital’s most iconic landmarks and beyond (a reflection of the drama’s origin as an adventure story published by London Transport), while the action is complemented by an atmospheric contemporary soundtrack featuring, among others, Pink Floyd, The Nice, Cream and The Moody Blues. This six-part mystery thriller was Thames Television’s very first production. Shot on location on 16mm film, it was effectively an experiment to assess the feasibility of a small-scale production unit within the company – a subsidiary that would eventually become the legendary Euston Films, responsible for a string of phenomenally successful dramas including The Sweeney and Minder.