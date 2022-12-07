Not Available

Welcome to The Ugliest Girl in Town guide at TV Tome. Short lived show about Timothy Blair, a Hollywood talent agent, who falls in love with an English starlet while she is in town making a film. After the movie, she returns to England but Tim can't afford to follow her. With the help of his brother Gene, Tim somehow gets photographed in women's hippy garb. When the pictures turn up in a London ad agency, they think "she" is just what they've been looking for. Before you can say "Twiggy" Tim is off to London where he spends his days as a top fashion model and his nights wooing his starlet. Hey, it's no "Some Like It Hot," but at least the London scenery was real. There is no editor for this show. If you would like to be the editor look here for details.