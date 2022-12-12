The Ultimate Addiction

Not Available

Elite financier Damon Cheuk Yuk never hesitates to use any dirty tricks to gain a profit, so he has always been under close surveillance by the Commercial Crime Bureau (CCB). Being obsessed with money and power, Damon constantly neglects his family members and friends. Because of him, his wife and mentor passed away, yet he shows no remorse at all. On the contrary, his craving for money and power continuously increases. When his brother-in-law, a CCB inspector, renews determination to put him behind bars, it launches a series of events that slowly undermine Damon's ambition. In the fiercely competitive finance industry, who will eventually come out on top?