The Ultimate Book of Spells, or UBOS, is a Canadian children's animated television series which began production in 2001. The series aired on YTV in Canada, Toon Disney in the United States and on CBBC and Pop in the United Kingdom, but ran for only 26 episodes. It has often been criticised for being like, and accused of copying in many respects, the Harry Potter Series of books by British author J. K. Rowling.