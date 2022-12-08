The Ultimate Fighter Australia vs. UK - The Smashes

Not Available

16 of the most talented unsigned lightweight and welterweight mixed martial artists from Australia and the United Kingdom enter the famous Ultimate Fighter house to compete for a six-figure contract with the UFC in the second international version of The Ultimate Fighter. Overseen by UFC president Dana White and coached by TUF Season 9 winner Ross Pearson and semi-finalist from the 6th season George Sotiropoulos, The Smashes promises to be a cracker as talented fighters from both teams battle it out to become the next Ultimate Fighter.