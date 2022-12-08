Not Available

The Ultimate Fighter Australia vs. UK - The Smashes

16 of the most talented unsigned lightweight and welterweight mixed martial artists from Australia and the United Kingdom enter the famous Ultimate Fighter house to compete for a six-figure contract with the UFC in the second international version of The Ultimate Fighter. Overseen by UFC president Dana White and coached by TUF Season 9 winner Ross Pearson and semi-finalist from the 6th season George Sotiropoulos, The Smashes promises to be a cracker as talented fighters from both teams battle it out to become the next Ultimate Fighter.

