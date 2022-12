Not Available

Set during the Spring and Autumn Period, this drama revolves around famous historical figures of the era like Sun Wu, Wu Zi Xu and Wu Jiu as well as the victories and defeats of the individual kingdoms of Qi, Chu, Wu, Yue, Jin, et al. In a time of disorder and uncertainty, this is the story of how Sun Wu, author of The Art of War, came to prominence as one of the most renowned military strategists in Chinese history.