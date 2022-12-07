Not Available

Join host Ruby Rose and the students of Essendon Keilor College in Melbourne as they prepare for the Ultimate School Musical. Working under vocal coach Anthony Callea, director Eddie Perfect (Shane Warne: The Musical) and choreographer Kelly Aykers - the students will stage a full production of FAME-The Musical Along the way they will be lucky enough to have a little guidance from artists including The Veronicas and Delta Goodrem along with mega producer John Frost and international choreographer, Australia's own, Kelly Abbey. Over ten weeks, share this experience with the students as they sing, dance and act their way into your living rooms and hearts.